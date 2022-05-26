Skies clearing as storms move out of the area

(WALA) - After seeing eight to ten inches of rain in many areas, the rainy pattern has almost entirely come to an end.

We are seeing a drier air mass moving into the area tonight. Winds will shift to the west and north, bringing in clearing conditions. The nice weather arrives just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend. The only concern will be a high risk of rip currents at the beaches on Saturday.

We expect a better situation with the beach forecast on Saturday and especially Sunday. Daytime highs will be in the 80′s through Monday. The humidity will be especially low on Friday and Saturday. Rain is not expected until Tuesday of next week. The tropics remain quiet.

