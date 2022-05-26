Advertise With Us
A soggy Thursday morning

By Michael White
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got one last wet day to deal with and most of the rain is going to show up this morning. Periods of heavy rain and lightning will continue showing up for most of us through the first part of the day. Keep the rain gear close by and drive slowly as you commute to work and get the kids to school. A front pushes in this afternoon and tonight and will push the rain East and move it out of our area. We’ll also see the humidity dropping on the back edge of this front. Our sky will slowly clear out and we end up with Mostly Sunny sky conditions for Friday, the weekend, and Memorial Day Monday! Highs will jump to the upper 80s those days, but mornings will drop to the low 60s thanks to drier and less humid air.

