Annual Memorial Day Concert with Mobile Symphonic Pops Band

The Mobile Symphonic Pops Band will present its annual Memorial Day Concert on May 28, 2022 at Cottage Hill Medal of Honor Park beginning at 7:00 p.m.

This family friendly free to the public event is the perfect occasion to bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and picnic basket of your favorite goodies.

Relax and enjoy an evening of wonderful music!

The all-volunteer Pops Band will perform an exciting program with musical pieces honoring our war veterans from America’s many military conflicts.

Come join us under the stars and enjoy the music starting at 7pm on Memorial Day, Monday May 30th.

Please tell the Mobile citizens to come enjoy music in the park!

Thank you for helping to make the citizens of Mobile public aware of our concert dates and location!!

Upcoming Concerts:

Memorial Day Concert - Medal of Honor Park - Saturday, May 28, 2022 - 7:00 PM

Independence Day Concert - Cathedral Square - Thursday, June 30, 2022 - 7:00 PM

Fall Concert - Medal of Honor Park - September 29, 2022 - 7:00 PM Fall Concert - Spanish Fort Community Center - October 2, 2022 - 7:00 PM

Veterans Day Concert - USS Alabama Battleship Park - Friday, November 11, 2022 - 7:00 PM

Christmas Concert - Mary G. Montgomery High School Auditorium - Tuesday, December 13, 2022 - 7:00 PM Christmas Concert - Davidson High School Auditorium - Thursday, December 15, 2022 - 7:00 PM

