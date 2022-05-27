Auburn’s Bryan Harsin among other college coaches in town for 28th Annual L’Arche Football Preview

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some of the biggest names in college football in Mobile for the 28th Annual L’Arche Football Preview and FOX10 News spoke with a lot of them.

David Morris, QB Country Founder said, “Just incredible football talent down here. I think there were three guys taken in the 3rd round in the NFL draft from right here in Mobile. It’s football country down here.”

Some local names back in Mobile like former Citronelle Wildcat, now Louisville Offensive Coordinator, Lance Taylor.

Taylor was thankful his parents could be in the room with him.

“When you’re from this area and you leave, you have a greater appreciation when you come back. So it’s really neat being able to come back,” Taylor said.

While football was the main topic of discussion, the night was bigger than just sports. It benefits L’Arche Mobile, a non-profit that creates housing and community for people with intellectual challenges.

After a heated war of words between Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, the name, image and likeness ruling, allowing college players to get paid in some cases, was what everyone was talking about.

South Alabama Offensive Coordinator, Major Applewhite said it’s made his job harder.

Auburn Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin said this new world of college football isn’t bad, but it has its flaws.

“There’s obviously a lot of people are wondering if what we’re doing the right thing. it’s not the wrong thing, it’s just how do we do it.”

University of Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien was at the event, but didn’t take any of our questions.

