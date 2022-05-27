Collapsed road in Fairhope closed off until further notice

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A major washout in Fairhope caused a section of one roadway to completely collapse Thursday morning.

The road is blocked off until further notice.

City officials held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon, discussing solutions to get the road back open as soon as possible

Officials say this is going to be an expensive problem to fix.

City Council President Jack Burrell says $250,000 will be coming out of the city’s budget without much notice.

But when you’ve got a problem like that it can’t go ignored.

Burrell says within the last 48 hours Fairhope has received a tremendous amount of rain.

Officials also say a 50-year-old steel pipe rusted out and has been leaking water into the soil.

Finally, enough soil gave way underneath the road resulting in this aftermath.

Burrell says they’ve already moved forward on getting this problem fixed.

“Two purposed to declare an emergency and also to hire someone to fix the damages,” Burrell said. “So we hired an engineer of record, we hired a contractor to perform the work, and we also approved an expense to pay for the materials to fix the damage.”

Burrell says construction starts on Tuesday and will hopefully be completed in two weeks.

If more rain continues to push through it could delay the project.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.