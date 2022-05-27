Drivers run into hours long shut down on I-65 North to start busy travel weekend.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year but for some, that trip got even longer.

This overturned semi on the Dolly Parton bridge forced crews to shut down part of I-65 North while they worked to get it off its side causing several drivers to get a late start to the weekend.

“I ain’t been home since Mother’s Day and I have to go north to get home,” said Dallas Ridgeway. “It’s crazy.”

The shutdown came as a surprise for those who decided against heading to the beaches.

“You would never dream that going north away from the beach that you’d be running into this interstate shut down,” said Michelle Roberson.

A lot of drivers chose to try their luck on Highway 43. Others decided to wait it out.

“All the two or three routes that you can divert, everybody else is going to be through there too so you’re going to wind up being stuck in all the traffic so if something goes wrong you’re stuck there too,” said Mark Griffin.

I have groceries to take for the weekend holiday and I wanted to wait because I don’t want to go all the way up and try to get back on 65 at 84,” added Roberson.

While some are used to backups like this.

“Welcome to trucking because we deal with it all the time,” said Ridgeway.

Everyone’s hoping the rest of the weekend will be a lot smoother.

“Slow down be careful enjoy the weekend,” said Roberson.

