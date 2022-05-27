Employee shot during robbery at Family Dollar store on Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Thursday night in Mobile.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the store on Navco Road at McVay Drive. According to officers, the gunman fired on the male employee inside the store. The robber then picked up the entire cash register and ran out of the building.

Officers are searching the area for the man.

Details about the victim’s condition have not been released.

