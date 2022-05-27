Fire tears through Old Shell Road mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Friday morning fire appears to have destroyed a mobile home in the 7100 block of Old Shell Road.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the scene, where the mobile home appears to be a total loss.

FOX10 News was told no one was injured. We are awaiting additional information from the fire department.

Motorists are advised Friday morning that Old Shell Road between Cody Road and Schillinger Road was blocked.

