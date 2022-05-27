‘Flashing the Leather’ at Alabama Contemporary Art Center

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Art and design have been prevalent throughout the history of baseball, from logo designs to baseball cards to uniforms. Flashing the Leather (a baseball term used to admiringly describe a dexterous defensive play) explores baseball as a point of artistic reference and inspiration over the decades, focusing particularly on the period from the infamous baseball strike of 1994 to the present day. This exhibition highlights works of art that address the rituals and concepts within baseball and baseball history, archetypes and superstitions unique to the game and the use of baseball objects as an artist’s medium.

You can see Flashing the Leather through August 20, 2022.



