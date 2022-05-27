Google Street View, Go Back in Time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Taking a trip to the past is now available for just about anyone with a cell phone.

Google announced plans to launch its time travel feature for its street view application on mobile devices.

Users can see changes in landscapes, over the years, including popular places like the White House, the Taj Mahal and even national parks.

Its similar to the time-lapse feature available on the computer version that has been on Google Earth for a number of years.

With the google feature you can see certain landmarks from the ground up...Like the freedom town in New York, or the reconstruction after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

Forget going 88 mph in a DeLorean—you can stay where you are and use google maps to virtually explore the world as it is—and as it was. Happy (time) Traveling!

Having trouble in the Insta-world?

It’s not just you. There were a number of reports online Thursday of people complaining of issues with their Instagram accounts. The problems ranged from looking at Instagram stories, sending DMs and loading new posts.

Downdetector indicating most of the problems started at around 11:30 a.m. EST, peaking at around seven-thousand outages. The outage didn’t seem to be tied to one area.

---

