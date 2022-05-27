Grand Bay woman dies in Thursday crash on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Grand Bay woman.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Ila L. Shepard, 66, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla in which she was a passenger was involved in a collision with a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody L. Mitchell, 30, of Moss Point, Miss.

ALEA said Shepard was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, Ashley A. Shepard-Holloman, 80, of Grand Bay, and a passenger, Richard R. Shepard, 78, also of Grand Bay, were both transported to University Medical Hospital for injuries sustained from the crash, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Airport Boulevard, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

---

