Heavy rain brings more sewage overflows into Eslava Creek and Three Mile Creek

*(Chatham County Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System is dealing with more sewage overflows as a result of heavy rains.

During heavy rains, stormwater infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow, the MCHD says.

More than 278,175 gallons overflowed into Eslava Creek and Three Mile Creek on Wednesday and Thursday.

Health department precautions regarding contact with impacted waters and seafood preparation should be followed.

