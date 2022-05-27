Heavy rain brings more sewage overflows into Eslava Creek and Three Mile Creek

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System is dealing with more sewage overflows as a result of heavy rains.

During heavy rains, stormwater infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow, the MCHD says.

More than 278,175 gallons overflowed into Eslava Creek and Three Mile Creek on Wednesday and Thursday.

Health department precautions regarding contact with impacted waters and seafood preparation should be followed.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.