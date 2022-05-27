Advertise With Us
Holiday weekend forecast calls for fair conditions

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WALA) - It was a warm and sunny day today across the Gulf Coast! Dewpoints continue to stay low, so luckily it’s not feeling as muggy out there. Heading into this evening, the weather is looking great for your Friday night plans. We’ll stay clear and dry, but temperatures will still be on the warmer side by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Heading into the overnight hours, skies will stay clear and lows will drop down into the upper 50s inland and the lower to mid-60s.

Sunshine and calm winds will persist through the afternoon on Saturday, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower to mid-80s. Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue through Monday before rain chances creep back into the forecast midweek next week.

If you are heading to the beach, rip current risks are dropping to moderate tomorrow, and low by Sunday.

The tropics are quiet for the next five days.

Also make sure you’re driving safe this holiday weekend, as congestion is expected to be heavy along the interstates. Have a great, and safe, weekend!

---

