I-65 northbound lanes blocked after crash on Delta bridge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Just what Memorial Day weekend motorists and regular Friday commuters did not want to hear about today: a major crash causing an interstate road closure.

A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that occurred at approximately 10:39 a.m. today resulted in the closure of the Interstate 65 northbound lanes across the W.K. Wilson Bridge -- popularly referred to as “the Dolly Parton.” Officials say the closure could last for hours.

There’s no word yet about possible injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash happened near the 28 mile marker. Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling through the area.

In Mobile County, the Satsuma Police Department released the following:

“I-65 northbound at the Satsuma/Creola exit (exit 19) will be shut down for the next few hours due to an accident to which occurred in the area of I-65 @ 28mm(Dolly Parton). You will not be able to access I-65 north of Hwy 43 in Satsuma. Please use caution while driving in the area.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation tweeted the following message at 11:40 a.m.:

“Crash involving 18 wheeler has closed Northbound lanes of I-65 on the W.K. Wilson Bridge (“Dolly Parton”) NB I-65 traffic should seek alternate routes through Baldwin County using I-165 to Africatown Bridge. I-10 EB traffic approaching Wallace Tunnel experiencing heavy traffic.”

The bridge carries I-65 over the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

Motorists exit their stopped vehicles on Interstate 65 at midday Friday, May 27, 2022, after a crash blocked the northbound lanes over the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. (Tracey Tucker, FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.