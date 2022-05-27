‘It’s not fair’ – higher gas prices pinch drivers headed for Memorial Day trips

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Victoria Keene pulled into a gas station Friday, weary after a long drive from Hutchinson, Kansas, but even more exhausted by the cost of gas.

Fuel costs have surged ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, and drivers like Keene are paying the price.

“It’s not fair. Perfect example – on Memorial Day, you should be able to go,” she said as she prepared to fill up yet again for the rest of her journey to Clearwater, Florida. “My brother’s been a Marine 20-some years now. And he can’t go anywhere. And either that or you make a sacrifice. Anybody that’s going anywhere for Memorial Day is making a sacrifice. It’s a labor of love and this is what people are doing.”

According to AAA, the national average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.60. That’s up $1.50 compared to this time last year. In Mobile and Baldwin counties, the prices range from $3.95 and $4.35 a gallon.

Those prices are not expected to stop people from driving as summer unofficially kicks off this weekend, though. AAA projects 39.2 million travelers this weekend, including 34.9 million by automobile.

Keene, who works as a massage therapist, said she has no choice but to fork over the extra money. She said the trip has cost her hundreds of dollars. But she said she is committed to visiting family and attending a relative’s graduation.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “I mean, I had this planned already. …This was already planned, never knowing that this was gonna happen.”

Experts point to a variety of factors for the higher gas prices, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions to a surge in consumption coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Keene said she can’t help but think there is price-gouging going on.

“It’s all everybody’s talking about is how high that gas is, and there’s no real explanation for it and, should we have our own supply, yada, yada, yada, and all the details,” she said “But that has nothing to do with what’s coming out of people’s literal pockets.”

As high as the gas prices are now, this might seem like the good old days by the end of the summer. A JPMorgan commodities analyst wrote in a research note to investors earlier this month that gas could hit an average of $6.20 a gallon nationally by August.

---

