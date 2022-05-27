Memorial Day and weekend events and ceremonies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here is a listing of events and ceremonies planned around the area for the Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday, May 28, 2022

8 a.m. -- Silverhill Car Show in Silverhill.

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -- Mobile Pops Memorial Day Concert at the Mobile County Bicentennial Pavilion at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022

7 a.m. -- Flag Lowering Ceremony at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Battleship Memorial Park.

7 a.m. -- Baldwin County Memorial Day Flag Relay. For more information call Tyler York at 251-222-5270 or email tyleryork85@yahoo.com.

08:30 a.m. -- Mobile National Cemetery at Virginia Street in Mobile.

9 a.m. -- Satsuma Memorial Day Ceremony at Satsuma City Hall.

9:30 a.m. -- William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette.

10 a.m. -- Memorial Day Program at Veterans Memorial in Silverhill.

11 a.m. -- Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Highway 225 in Spanish Fort.

3 p.m. -- National Memorial Day Moment of Silence.

