Police chase ends when suspect crashes into pickup truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a crash at a busy intersection in Mobile Friday morning.

The chased began at America’s Best Value Inn on South Beltline Highway after authorities received information that suspect Chanelle Rose Tolbert was there. Tolbert, 24, was wanted on felony warrants with the Mobile Sheriff’s Office and traffic warrants out of Saraland, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD said Tolbert fled when officers tried to stop her. They said the red car driven by Tolbert ran a red light and crashed into a pickup at the intersection of Azalea Road and Michael Boulevard.

Tolbert was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to both legs, MPD said. The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to the hospital with injuries to his shoulder, according to police.

Several police vehicles were damaged during the pursuit but the officers were not injured, MPD said.

