Prichard murder suspect extradited from Nevada

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard murder suspect is in Mobile County Metro Jail this morning.

Murice Sashington was booked into jail in Mobile early this morning after being extradited from Nevada.

Sashington is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police say Sashington fled the area after allegedly killing Quincy Kemp and shooting his ex- wife, Shanda Avery, on Christmas Eve.

Prichard police used cell phone technology to track him to Nevada, where Las Vegas police say they found him living in his car.

Sashington is set to be in court Monday for a bond hearing.

