Red snapper season underway for recreational anglers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big weekend for Alabama anglers as red snapper season for recreational anglers opened Friday.

Anglers chasing one of the Gulf’s most prized fish had to deal with rough seas on opening day. Some reported seas running 4 feet and strong winds and currents offshore. They also reported plenty of fish willing to take the bait. Alabama Marine Fisheries officials anticipate a similar combined quota to last year’s which wasn’t met at more than a million pounds.

For-hire boats begin their season June 1.

Meanwhile, those fishing on Friday said the weather created a challenge.

“It wasn’t easy. Like I said, we had to work for them,” said snapper angler Lee Ragland. “We caught a mixed bag. We had some nice mangroves. We had some small amberjack that we had to release.”

The recreational season for red snapper will continue with four-day weekends until the angler quota is projected to be met.

