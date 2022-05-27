Residents in Lake Forest seeking “special meeting” to discuss alleged problems involving the community board

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Some residents in the Lake Forest community believe their board may not have their best interests in mind.

And now with help from an attorney, they’re hoping to either replace them outright, or to hold an election to let the thousands who live there decide.

They need at least a thousand signatures from “deed-holding homeowners in good standing” in order to call a special meeting.

And they’re doing everything they can to spread the word.

James Scott | Long Time Lake Forest Resident

“They really do not truly represent the way everybody else in the community feels. We want to explore the possibilities of either recalling, replacing, or having a true open election to have the board members represent the community,” longtime resident James Scott said.

On the petition seen online, they cite “multiple violations of the LFPOA board and committee member rules of conduct, abuse of power and lack of transparency” as some of the reasons why they’re going this route.

And this isn’t the first time they’ve looked for help.

“We just are looking to get more of the community involved. Because a lot of residents here do not really understand all of the implications of this,” Scott said.

And with thousands of residents in one of Alabama’s largest communities, it’s going to take a lot of leg work. That’s why they’ve hired an attorney on retainer to help with the process.

“He is helping us work through the bylaws and to find a good resolution that we can all agree with,” Scott said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.