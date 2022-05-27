Smash & grab at West Mobile smoke shop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Burglars work a “smash and grab” at a smoke shop in West Mobile. It happened Sunday around 3:17 a.m. at “The Cloud House” on Lott Road.

Using a crow bar -- three masked suspects -- smash the front door and crawl inside the store. They got to work fast -- ransacking the store -- putting whatever they could in their black bags.

One of the suspects appeared to take the lead -- telling the other two -- “Go, go, go!”

They would leave the same way they came in -- all happening under 40 seconds.

But it was by no means - a clean getaway. Not only did they leave behind the crow bar -- but none of them appeared to be wearing gloves.

Investigators say they believe the three suspects were in a white truck - possibly a late model single cab 2-door Chevrolet or Ford Ranger.

If you recognize them, turn them in to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office 251-574-8633.

---

