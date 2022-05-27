Sunshine returns at the right time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re finally going to see the sunshine today and it’s coming at the perfect time since today is the unofficial start of summer! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s and lower humidity. There will be an isolated rain chance this afternoon East of I-65 but the overall coverage or rain will be around 10%. The Memorial Day weekend should be mostly rain free with Sunny days and much cooler nights. Highs Saturday through Monday will be in the upper 80s and morning temps will be in the mid to low 60s. We turn much more humid next week and that’s when scattered storm chances return. Highs next week will be around 90 each day.

