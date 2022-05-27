Zeigler Boulevard lane closures announced for paving project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning today, temporary lane closures will be required to complete paving operations for the Zeigler Boulevard project, according to the City of Mobile.

The paving operations and required temporary lane closures will be completed over the next two weeks. Scheduled paving operations include the following:

Zeigler Boulevard from University Boulevard to Forest Dale Drive

Zeigler Boulevard South Service Road from Adrian Lane to Middle Ring Road

Zeigler Boulevard North Service Road from St. Moritz Drive West to Centerwood Drive

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are asked to use caution when travelling near the work zone, especially at night, and keep watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

