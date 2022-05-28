How would MPD respond to an active shooter?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 received answers from our law enforcement on how they would respond to an active shooter.

Following new information regarding the gut-wrenching school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many were disappointed with how law enforcement waited for more than 45 minutes before engaging the shooter.

“There could have been 100 different reasons to have slowed them down, but I don’t know why, you would think somebody would have busted on in, but they didn’t,” said Thomas Rockwell, a local grandfather.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a school, restaurant, business or anywhere else in Mobile. If there’s an active shooter, Chief Prine said there are three phases, and his officers know what to do.

“I will reserve judgement on what happened out west, primarily because I do not have all the first-hand information, but I can tell you how we would respond without hesitation,” he said.

Should this ever strike Mobile, FOX10 asked Chief Prine, how would MPD respond?

“If there is an active threat, when our officers arrive on the scene, even if it’s one officer, if that threat is active and the perpetrator is actively shooting, our officers are trained to immediately enter the location and eliminate the threat,” he said.

Enter and eliminate. Then phase two follows.

“Once the threat has been eliminated, we move into a secondary phase where we continue to clear the location for any other threats, another shooter,” he said.

Once all dangers are gone, Chief Prine said all eyes go on the victims.

“Get the victims medical attention, if they need it or should they need it,” he said. “Then of course, preserve the crime scene for the investigation that would follow.”

Parents in Mobile were heartbroken over the 21 lives lost in Texas, and it sparks fear.

“When I drop my daughters off at school, I am a little afraid,” said Courtney Pruitt, a Mobile mother. “It is in the back of my mind when I let them out of the car.”

They still encourage law enforcement, trusting them to keep us safe.

“I think we have some good police officers in Mobile,” said Rockwell. “I think they would step up and do what they are paid to do.”

Chief Prine said his prayers and condolences are with the families of the victims.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.