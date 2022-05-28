Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

At least 1 injured in Moffett Road wreck

Wreck GFX
Wreck GFX(WIBW)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A crash on Moffett Road Friday night sent at least one person to the hospital and has traffic in the area backed up.

The wreck occurred just west of Interstate 65.

Authorities urge caution if traveling through the area.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Moorer YMCA to close at end of June
Moorer YMCA to close at end of June
More than 2 million gallons of sewage overflow in Prichard
More than 2 million gallons of sewage overflow in Prichard
Red snapper season opens for recreational anglers
Red snapper season opens for recreational anglers
The number has already reached over two-million gallons
Prichard residents dealing with sewage overflow issues