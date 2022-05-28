Memorial Day weekend kicks off to a slow start with gridlocked traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Memorial Day weekend getting off to a slow start, as drivers sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic Friday.

The northbound lanes of the W.K. Wilson Bridge, known as the Dolly Parton Bridge, was shut down for hours after an 18-wheeler overturned.

A lot of people were in town traveling through for Memorial Day, but they weren’t expecting to get stuck.

Officials with ALDOT tell FOX 10 News they’re doing everything they can to make this weekend’s commute as smooth and safe as possible.

Across both sides of the bay it was a slow drive.

Paul Buzhardt was traveling from Louisiana with his family when he got stuck in downtown Mobile.

“It’s a little bit longer than usual and it’s just a lot of traffic, a lot of accidents,” Buzhardt said.

James Gordon, a spokesman for ALDOT, says they didn’t divert big rigs from the Wallace tunnels like they did one time last year.

“That worked really well last year during the fourth of July,” Gordon said. “But you know the traffic pattern when you compare Memorial Day to the fourth of July, fourth of July is a lot heavier. So the decision was to not do that.”

Even though the drive was slow, and hot, some drivers made the most of it.

“You know it’s a holiday weekend, I’m with family, I’m happy to not be at work,” Windle Barnes said who is traveling from Tennessee. “I’m happy to be with family and we’re going to have a great time, so it’s not too bad.”

ALDOT says patrol units will be out to help with any issues.

Extra towing services in certain areas will also offered free until Monday.

So pack your patience and leave early.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.