Moorer YMCA to close at end of June

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Moorer YMCA in downtown Mobile will close its doors at the end of June, the Board of Directors of the YMCA of South Alabama announced Thursday.

“The Board of Directors of the YMCA of South Alabama voted today to close the facility located at 101 N. Water Street in Mobile.

“This was a very difficult decision for the board because most of them are members and realize the Y has been part of the city for more than 130 years. However, from a business standpoint, it is a fiscal decision that had to be made,” the board said in Thursday’s statement.

“An extensive review of the YMCA’s operations and finances was conducted in the hope of finding an alternative to closing. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, no alternatives proved feasible. The Y simply does not have the financial resources needed to continue to operate the downtown location,” the statement read.

Moorer YMCA member Chris Lee said understands why it’s closing, but it’s still sad.

“Well, upon hearing of the closing, it’s certainly understandable from a business standpoint, it’s a very sad day and I will certainly personally miss it,” Lee said. “Most of all, I’ll really miss the members and those friends i made over the years.”

The branch has about 435 members and will close on June 30, officials said.

The Hearin-Chandler Youth Development Center on Downtowner Boulevard in Mobile, the Bounds YMCA in Daphne, the North Mobile Family YMCA in Saraland and the John McClure Snook YMCA in Foley are unaffected, the board said.

