MPD chase ends in crash and arrest on Baltimore Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man after a pursuit ended in a wreck on Baltimore Street Friday.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m.

Police were chasing a in a green car which crashed into hit a silver car. That driver of the silver car was not hurt, but the man officers were chasing was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear why police were chasing the man.

No further information was available.



