MPD: Group of people beats man, steals his clothes

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was beaten by a group of people who stole cell phones and the victim’s clothes Friday night, authorities said.

Around 8 p.m., the man reported that he was visiting a friend at Royal Acres Trailer Park when an unknown black woman hit him in the head with her fist. Five unknown black men also began pummeling the victim until he fell to the ground, according to the Mobile Police Department. The subjects stole two cell phones along with clothing he was wearing, including his shoes, police said.

The victim fled and called police, authorities said.

The woman, believed to be her early 20s, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and having a medium complexion. She was wearing a red bandana across her face, a red shirt and blue jeans, according to MPD.

