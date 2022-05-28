MPD investigating reported carjacking at Sage Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an early morning carjacking at Sage Park, according to authorities.

The victims were sitting in their vehicle at Sage Park around 1 a.m. this morning when they were approached by three to four males and two to three females, according to the Mobile Police Department. One male subject with braids and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt produced a black handgun and demanded the victims’ phones, wallets and vehicle. A shotgun was in the vehicle when it was taken, police said.

The subjects fled northbound on Sage Avenue in the victims’ vehicle and a gray Toyota Highlander. The victims’ vehicle has a Nebraska parking decal on the driver side windshield and a dent on the top of the passenger front fender, authorities said.

No other details were provided.

---

