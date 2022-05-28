MPD release photos of Family Dollar robber and $10K reward offered

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released surveillance images of the suspect who shot and robbed a Navco Road Family Dollar employee.

FOX 10 News was on the scene just as Mobile Police and paramedics arrived. According to MPD the suspect walked in the store around 8:20 p.m. and acted like he was making a purchase -- before stopping at nothing to get the cash.

“Just tried to reach for the register -- once the register opened -- the suspect pulled his weapon out of his waistband and reached for the register. The poor cashier attempted to resist and was shot for his bravery,” said Sgt. John Young, Mobile Police.

The suspect would leave on foot -- taking the entire drawer full of cash. The male employee shot in the stomach was rolled out on a gurney and was conscious and alert as he was taken to the hospital. We’re told he is still in the hospital and expected to be okay.

We’re told customers were also inside the store at the time of the shooting.

“That’s scary -- because I could have been one of the customers in the store. And the fact that you can’t even work and earn a living without someone coming in and robbing your job -- and trying to... you know -- it’s pathetic,” said one woman.

Friday the store remained closed. Customers telling us while it’s a tragedy -- they’re not surprised.

“I mean it’s a high crime area -- it is what it is. Get some patrolmen to come through here - that’s probably why this Piggly Wiggly right here closes at 8 o’clock -- they’re scared to be open,” said woman.

Family Dollar is now putting a $10,000 cash reward behind information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, who is believed to be in his mid-twenties.

“Money talks and even this man’s mother likes $10,000,” said Sgt. Young. “So we are confident the peace-loving citizens of Mobile will do it out of duty and the money doesn’t hurt.”

Police consider the suspect armed and dangerous. If you know who he is or recognize him -- don’t approach him -- instead call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.

---

