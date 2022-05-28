MPD seeks public’s help locating missing infants believed to be with mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing infants Brenn May Forrister and Gunnar Ray Forrister.

Brenn Forrister is a 7-month-old white female and Gunnar Ray Forrister is a 7-month-old white male. They were last seen on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the area of Cottage Hill Road in Mobile.

Brenn May Forrister (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mobile Police Department)

Gunnar Ray Forrister (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mobile Police Department)

The infants are believed to be with their mother, CiCi Forrister, and are possibly traveling in a silver 200 Oldsmobile Silhouette with no tag, authorities said.

Gunner is 1 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Brenn is 1 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has blue eyes and white hair, according to authorities.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brenn Forrister or Gunnar Forrister, please contact the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-7211 or call 911.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.