One person killed in Friday evening crash, Mobile police are investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released details about a deadly crash that happened on Friday night

Police officials say that around 9 p.m. Friday officers responded to the intersection of Moffett Road and Moffett Court to a report of a vehicle collision. When officers arrived they found one vehicle in the east bound lanes of Moffett Rd, and the other vehicle on the south side of Moffett Rd, near a tree.

Officials say there was one fatality as a result of the crash. The victim was an African-American man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mobile police are investigating the cause of this crash.

