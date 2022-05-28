Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

One person killed in Friday evening crash, Mobile police are investigating

Shooting reported in South Laredo
Shooting reported in South Laredo(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released details about a deadly crash that happened on Friday night

Police officials say that around 9 p.m. Friday officers responded to the intersection of Moffett Road and Moffett Court to a report of a vehicle collision. When officers arrived they found one vehicle in the east bound lanes of Moffett Rd, and the other vehicle on the south side of Moffett Rd, near a tree.

Officials say there was one fatality as a result of the crash. The victim was an African-American man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mobile police are investigating the cause of this crash.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD chase ends in crash and arrest on Baltimore Street
MPD chase ends in crash and arrest on Baltimore Street
Missing Child
MPD seeks public’s help locating missing infants believed to be with mother
MPD chase ends in crash and arrest on Baltimore Street
MPD chase ends in crash and arrest on Baltimore Street
Moorer YMCA to close at end of June
Moorer YMCA to close at end of June