Prichard residents dealing with sewage overflow issues

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board is reporting numerous sewage overflows. And as residents told us, it doesn’t take much for this to happen.

“Whenever it rains real hard and the sewage down in the middle of street decides to just overflow, that’s when everything starts happening,” Mary Robinson said.

“What’s going on in Prichard is not at the worst, the kind of act of God type rain events. It doesn’t really matter if it rains a little bit, they’re having spills. That just shows that the wastewater and sewage infrastructure is in really poor shape,” Mobile Baykeeper Cade Kistler said.

And that has a resulted in over two million gallons of wastewater in a dozen different areas to overflow. Making it hard for people who live there to use it.

“We don’t drink the water or anything. But the pressure is low. The water pressure gets low. I can tell you that,” Chelett Owens said.

The family of Owens and Robinson have lived in this area for over 70 years.

They hope something is done, but with an elderly relative and children in the home, right now they’re doing the best with what they have.

“We just have to take precautions. We just have to stay safe and do whatever we do. We take preventative measures for ourselves, the same as we do for the kids,” Owens said.

