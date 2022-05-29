Car show benefits veterans memorial

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - The Silverhill Car Show attracted some pretty sweet rides to Town Square – all in tribute to local veterans.

Classic cars, hot rods and everything in between were on hand for the event.

Freddie Pettner brought his restored Jeep which is dedicated to his brother and all the veterans who have served and fought for freedom.

“Restored it. It was a pretty good mess when I restored it. Took me about a year and a half -- me and my nephew restored it,” Pettner said. “We got it to where it is. It’s original. It’s a 1961 M151 that could have been in Vietnam, maybe not. But it was used on all the bases here.”

Gypsy Soleil said, “Oh, it’s so beautiful. We’ve seen old Fords from the 50s. We even saw a crank-up Ford from 1910. Just everything you can imagine. All kinds of cars from the (19)20s all the way up to the 70s and 80s. It’s been awesome!”

The money raised from the event will be used to add more names to the Silverhill Veterans Memorial.

