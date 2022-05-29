Claiborne Street near cathedral to experience daytime closures for several weeks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Claiborne Street will close during business hours for several weeks while the lights on top of the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception are upgraded, according to the Downtown Mobile Alliance.

The road will be closed weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The work is expected to last two to three weeks, officials said.

