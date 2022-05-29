Florida’s sales tax holiday for disaster preparedness is underway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County is encouraging residents to participate in Florida’s 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday which began Saturday, May 28, and runs through June 10.

On May 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law HB 7071, Florida’s Broad-Based Tax Relief for Florida Families. The sales tax holiday was created to incentivize preparedness before hurricane and tropical storm season. Hurricane season begins June 1 and continues through November.

Visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep for more information and a list of qualifying items.

To learn more about disaster preparedness, visit myescambia.com.

