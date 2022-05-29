Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Healing Corner highlights importance of mental health awareness

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - People in Fairhope had a unique opportunity to come out and heal on Saturday.

The McCants Family Foundation sponsored a Healing Corner. Childrens’ activities were available along with local vendors and food trucks.

The goal of the event was to help anyone who was grieving or suffering from mental fatigue.

Tierani Jackson talked about the importance of this event.

“The local community definitely need more mental health awareness. A lot of people are suffering with mental health awareness as well as mental health issues,” Johnson said.

“Post-COVID, you know, we don’t know what that looks like and then also, as far as people who have lost family members and grieving and not necessarily knowing how to deal with it, and we just wanted to bring awareness to all of that and kind of find different methods to help those people that are going through things,” she said.

The community event was educational and interactive, designed for outreach with the importance of mental awareness. It also provided an opportunity for a basic preventative medical screening.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

traffic alert
Claiborne Street near cathedral to experience daytime closures for several weeks
Florida’s sales tax holiday for disaster preparedness is underway
Tyreke Walker
Prayer vigil in Orange Beach for Tyreke Walker, missing 14 year old swimmer
Car show benefits veterans memorial
Car show benefits veterans memorial