Missing Orange Beach man found dead in Terry Cove

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Orange Beach man who went underwater on Friday and never resurfaced was found dead on Sunday.

Orange Beach police said Thomas Daniel Williams, 51, was last seen alive swimming in Terry Cove on Friday afternoon.

His body was found around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday in the same area. Police said Williams had been a resident of Orange Beach for more than 20 years.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.