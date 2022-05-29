Advertise With Us
Missing Orange Beach man found dead in Terry Cove

Terry Cove in Orange Beach on May 29, 2022.
Terry Cove in Orange Beach on May 29, 2022.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Orange Beach man who went underwater on Friday and never resurfaced was found dead on Sunday.

Orange Beach police said Thomas Daniel Williams, 51, was last seen alive swimming in Terry Cove on Friday afternoon.

His body was found around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday in the same area. Police said Williams had been a resident of Orange Beach for more than 20 years.

---

