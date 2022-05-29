Mobile fire crews on the scene of a residential fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department are on the scene of a residential fire in the 400 block of South Hamilton Street.

Fire officials say it is an active scene. They have no information about any injuries due to the fire at this time.

---

