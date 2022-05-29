Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile fire crews on the scene of a residential fire

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department are on the scene of a residential fire in the 400 block of South Hamilton Street.

Fire officials say it is an active scene. They have no information about any injuries due to the fire at this time.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

traffic alert
Claiborne Street near cathedral to experience daytime closures for several weeks
Florida’s sales tax holiday for disaster preparedness is underway
Tyreke Walker
Prayer vigil in Orange Beach for Tyreke Walker, missing 14 year old swimmer
Healing corner highlights importance of mental health awareness
Healing Corner highlights importance of mental health awareness