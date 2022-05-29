Sunny Sunday; tracking the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast!

It will be another warm and sunny day today across the Gulf Coast! Dewpoints continue to stay low, so luckily, it’s not feeling as muggy out there to begin the day. However, winds will shift later this morning, leading to increased humidity. Rain chances have crept back into the forecast but continue to stay low (10%). However, if heading to the beach, rain chances will be higher. Heading into this evening, the weather is looking great for your Sunday night plans. We’ll stay partly cloudy and dry. Heading into the overnight hours, lows will drop down into the mid-to-upper 60s and the lower-70s.

Heading into Memorial Day, we will stay sunny and warm. Daytime highs will be a touch warmer, in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, but higher humidity will have feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s.

If you are heading to the beach, rip current risks are dropping to low. Still use caution if getting into the water and know where the closest lifeguard stand is. We are currently tracking an area of possible development in the tropics, near the Bay of Campeche. Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific has the potential to make landfall in Mexico, and then track over to the Bay of Campeche. There is a 0% chance over the next 2 days of development and a 30% chance over the next 5 days. We will continue to monitor, and keep you updated on FOX10. Also make sure you’re driving safe this holiday weekend, as congestion is expected to be heavy along the interstates. Have a great, and safe, weekend!

