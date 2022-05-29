Sunshine continues; tracking the tropics

(WALA) - It was another warm and sunny day today across the Gulf Coast! Dewpoints continue to stay low, so luckily it’s not feeling as muggy out there. Sunshine and calm winds persisted through the afternoon, so daytime highs maxed out in the lower to mid-80s.

Heading into this evening, the weather is looking great for your Saturday night plans. We’ll stay clear and dry. Heading into the overnight hours, skies will stay clear and lows will drop down into the upper 50s inland and the lower to mid-60s elsewhere.

Heading into tomorrow, an isolated shower is possible. The highest chances will be along the panhandle. Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue through Monday before higher rain chances creep back into the forecast midweek next week.

If you are heading to the beach, rip current risks are dropping to low. Still use caution if getting into the water, and know where the closest lifeguard stand is.

We are currently tracking an area of possible development in the tropics, near the Bay of Campeche. There is a 0% chance over the next 2 days of development and a 20% chance over the next five days. We will continue to monitor, and keep you updated on FOX10.

Also make sure you’re driving safe this holiday weekend, as congestion is expected to be heavy along the interstates.

Have a great, and safe, weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.