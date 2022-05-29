Teen charged in fatal shooting in Santa Rosa County

JAY, Fla. (WALA) - Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenage boy in connection with a fatal shooting early this afternoon in Jay.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Highway 4 in Jay around 12:20 p.m. Investigators said a 16-year-old boy shot and killed 43-year-old Jonathan Simmons.

The teen is facing a preliminary charge of second-degree homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.