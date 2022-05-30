Body of victim swept from pontoon boat recovered, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The body of a victim reported to have been swept from a pontoon boat has been recovered, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“The FWC is in charge of the investigation,” the OCSO posted to social media. “Our sincere sympathies to the young man’s family and friends.”

The OCSO assisting Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Coast Guard in the search for the missing individual who reportedly got swept away from a rental pontoon boat Sunday during strong currents on Crab Island. He and friends were having boat issues and several of them jumped in the water to try to fix it when the current pushed him away - and under the water, according to officials.

The other four individuals in the water were rescued by an OCSO vessel, an FWC vessel and the USCG.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.