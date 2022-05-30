Gulf Coast residents mark Memorial Day with solemn remembrances, time with family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks across the Gulf Coast on Monday marked Memorial Day with the solemn reverence the holiday holds but also as a time to relax and spend time with family.

From the Revolutionary War down to the war against the Islamic State, more than 666,000 Americans have given their lives in combat. Evens on both sides of Mobile Bay honored them.

“My father served in the military, and we were very fortunate that he came back and is not an MIA or a POW,” said Frank Blair, who attended a flag-lowering ceremony at the USS Battleship Memorial Park’s Vietnam Memorial. “He was actually shot down in Vietnam and was rescued. And I feel very privileged to be his son.”

It was one of several events. Organizers staged a wreath-laying ceremony at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort. Satsuma honored the holiday with an event at City Hall. People attending a ceremony at the Mobile National Cemetery on Virginia Street in Mobile heard a bell rung three times for teach branch of the military.

“We value and honor them and the service that they gave,” said Lloyd Michael Austin, a veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, who was at the service on Virginia Street. “They gave the ultimate sacrifice, and for us to be here today and honor them is such a privilege on our behalf. Because of what they did, we’re able to do today.”

Many people decided there was no better day than Memorial Day to see the vessels and planes on display at Battleship Park.

“I lost two buddies during the war,” said Daphne resident Lawrence Rozolsky, who was checking out the sites inside the hangar at Battleship Park.

“Ronnie Warnett, he was in submarine patrol, as I was,” Rozolsky said. “He graduated out of university, became a second lieutenant in the Army and was killed in Vietnam. My other friend didn’t make it to Vietnam.”

That serviceman, Rozolsky said, died when an arsonist set fire to an on-base club in Tennessee, causing the roof to cave in. He said even though his friend was not a war casualty, he was honoring his memory anyway.

Rozolsky said he enjoyed taking a look at the USS Drum, an attack submarine on display in the park.

“We had some fun up at the Drum, because I was a sub-hunter,” he said. “Aviation. I knew about subs because I spent a week on it learning what they did to avoid us detecting them.”

Milton resident Paul Bexley said he took his son to the park 20 years ago. He returned Monday with his now-grown son.

“Just the sacrifice these guys made, and to honor their memories,” he said. “My grandparents served in World War II. So, I love this gear and all this equipment they used back here.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.