Humidity is on the rise

By Michael White
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re seeing the humidity rise and the muggy air return and most of you will notice that this morning as you kick off your Memorial Day plans. Highs will flirt with 90 degrees later this afternoon, but we shouldn’t see as much rain as we did yesterday. Rain coverage will be at 10% for this afternoon. We’ll be in a “summertime” weather pattern where temps will get toasty each afternoon and there will be pop up showers to watch out for almost everyday. Highs will be in the low 90s most of this week with mornings in the low 70s. In the Tropics, a disturbance that moves into the Bay of Campeche has a 30% chance of developing and we’ll keep an eye on it.

