Local church collects donations to go towards one of the Uvalde shooting victim’s funeral

SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - Last week’s tragedy in Uvalde sent shockwaves across the country. Since then, there’s been an outpouring of emotion and support for the families of the 21 victims.

“We’re all human and we all hurt,” said Brent Rawson. “We were all just broken over it.”

With support coming from different parts of the country, First Baptist Church Satsuma wanted to do its part to help the community.

“I talked to some of my deacons and how do we help and we came up with the idea why don’t we try to raise enough money to pay for one of the kid’s funerals,” added Rawson.

Pastor Brent Rawson says he contacted a funeral home near Robb Elementary School that told him it would cost $5,000-$7,000 for each funeral. So far, they’ve already raised over $1,000

“Our church just jumped on board, everybody was excited about the idea of just what can we do from here,” said Rawson.

Rawson says the church tries to help with any tragedy, but this one especially resonated with church members because of the children involved.

“It just broke my heart,” said Rawson. “We have a kindergarten here at the school and when I’m in my office I can hear them on the playground. I just can’t imagine what those families and what the school is going through”

They hope this donation will help that community going forward.

“I know it seems far away but He is there and He loves them and we just want to show them the love of Christ through this gift,” said Rawson.

First Baptist Satsuma will be accepting donations until Wednesday. If you’d like to donate you can do so here: https://fbcsatsuma.com/give-to-uvalde. Choose the Love Offering-Texas fund on the donation page.

