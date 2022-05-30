Prayer vigil for victims of gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local ministry, Builders United, hosted a vigil Sunday evening to pray not only for Mobile but the entire nation.

“It’s time to stop and put the guns down,” said Danyale York, organizer.

A handful from the community joined hands to pray for families of the Buffalo, New York grocery store shooting, where 10 people died, and for Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed when a rampant gunman entered Robb Elementary School.

“You send your kid to school, your primary elementary kid to school, the expectation is they come back home, not for them to be carried out in a body bag,” said Sereta Whitfield, organizer. “It’s heart-wrenching. It’s ridiculous. It’s unnecessary, and not to mention the guns that we have in Mobile.”

Locally, they lit candles, sang, and prayed for safety and peace in Mobile.

They urged more people to come out and stand united for the city and the country.

“Prayer changes things, and that’s what we are here to do today,” said York. “We want to start with today, then we are going to start with next month, in another location, until it catches on like wildfire.”

Builders United hopes to continue this vigil once a month, every time at a new location.

Updates will be on their Facebook page here.

