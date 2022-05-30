Prichard man says attorney pressured him to plead guilty to pharmacy heists

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man accused in a string of pharmacy heists claims his lawyer pressured him to plead guilty to federal charges.

Reginald Jujuan Howell asked earlier this month to be allowed to take back his 2021 guilty plea. In a recent court filing, his current attorney laid out the case for withdrawing the plea, which federal courts generally do not allow.

“Defendant was subjected to extreme coercion by his trial attorney in her effort to convince the defendant to plead guilty,” lawyer Tim Fleming wrote in his court filing. “The coercion, duress to such an extent that he abandoned his desire to proceed to trial and acquiesced to the urging of defense counsel to enter a guilty plea.”

Fleming wrote that his client’s attorney at the time pressured him for hours before he agreed to sign the plea agreement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not yet responded. A judge on June 9 will consider Howell’s request. If he agrees with the defendant, the case will be set for trial. If not, the judge will sentence Howell that days.

Howell pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs, robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His written plea agreement detailed four pharmacies that he either burglarized or robbed.

But three days after the plea, Howell already was having second thoughts. He filed a “notice of appeal” seeking to undo the plea. His attorney at the time, Megan Allgood, questioned her client’s mental competency and asked for a psychiatric evaluation. The judge affirmed the findings of the Federal Bureau of Prisons determining he was competent. The judge then set the case for sentencing.

But the defendant in a court filing he made on his own argued he is innocent.

“I was called to the marshal’s office by my attorney where she began to question me about why I was so confident in going to trial,” he wrote “I told her I was innocent and just wanted to and believed that I would win. And she told me that we wouldn’t win in trial. 100 times out of 100, she insisted.”

Fleming also argued that prosecutors and the defense lawyer misinformed Howell about the possible penalty he faced if he pleaded guilty. He pointed to the plea agreement, which states that the penalty for brandishing a weapon during a drug trafficking crime was seven years on top of whatever prison term he received for the other counts. But the actual penalty, Fleming wrote, was seven years to life in prison.

“Had the defendant been correctly instructed by the government and his attorney prior to executing the plea agreement that he faced a maximum sentence of life imprisonment consecutive to the sentences imposed in the companion counts, he would have never entered the guilty plea,” Fleming wrote. “This constitutes a critical error of constitutional proportions.”

At the plea hearing, the judge did correctly state that Howell faced a possibility of life in prison. But Fleming wrote that the judge did not confirm that the defendant understood this.

“As we all know, a sentence of life in prison in federal court means just that – the remainder of your life,” he wrote. “No parole or early release.”

