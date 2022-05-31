Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile

11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile
11-year-old boy shot and killed in Mobile(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed on Monday.

Officers were called to Duval Street around 8 p.m. after getting a report of an assault in the RV Taylor Plaza housing community.

When they arrived, police found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the boy died from the injuries.

No other details have been released.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fairhope's new flag retirement box brings a new respectful way to discard of worn flags
City of Fairhope introduces new “flag retirement drop box”
Gulf Coast honors the fallen on Memorial Day
Gulf Coast residents mark Memorial Day with solemn remembrances, time with family
Satsuma church supporting Texas school shooting victims and families
Satsuma church supporting Texas school shooting victims and families
Three drownings in Gulf waters this weekend
Three drownings in Gulf waters this weekend